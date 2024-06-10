Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Steve-O Sells L.A. Home for $335K Over Asking Price

STEVE-O OFFLOADS L.A. PAD FOR $2.1M ... Makes a Nice Profit!!!

Steve-O's Los Angeles Hills Home
Getty/Ceaser Melendrez/TMZ Composite

Steve-O's making some serious moves, not to mention serious money .. 'cause he's already sold his L.A. home a month after listing it -- and the guy pocketed a good amount of dough.

The "Jackass" star's real estate agent, Cesar Melendrez tells TMZ, the house sold Monday for $2,135,000, which was $335,000 over the $1.799 million asking price -- so that's one sweet profit for Steve-O after only 34 days on the market.

Ceaser Melendrez

The star's 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom property garnered some serious interest. In fact, we're told the home received an offer within just 4 days of hitting the market, despite the rising interest rates in L.A.

The new owner's in for a treat, with 2,300 square feet of living space perched atop a hillside, they'll enjoy sweeping, gorgeous views of the city -- sounds like a sweet deal for them, too!

As we've reported ... longtime L.A. resident Steve-O is bidding adieu to California, opting for greener pastures in middle America.

In a YouTube video, he cited the main reason for the move -- taxes are just less brutal in Tennessee! He even proudly showed off his new ranch, so he's definitely ready for a slower pace of life.

Cesar Melendrez of Jason Mitchell Real Estate held the listing.

