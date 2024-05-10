Zedd Sells Lavish Encino House That Belonged to Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Zedd is saying sayonara to one of his Los Angeles area homes ... as he sold the mansion for a pretty penny, TMZ has learned.

The DJ officially parted ways with the 6-bedroom Encino estate, with the sale going through on Thursday for $17,125,000 ... which means he's pocketed a fair amount in the sale, 'cause he bought for quite a bit less a few years ago.

While this is over a million less than his original asking price of $18,999,000 ... Zedd is still walking away in the black, as he nabbed the property from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in 2021 for $15.2 million.

The mansion is certainly worth the hefty price tag, too ... boasting 14,779 square feet of living space with all the bells and whistles -- including a gym, sauna, massage room, home theater, pub, wine cellar, professional music studio and vocal booth.

Oh, and there's an outdoor kitchen, putting green and a swimming pool, as well.

Zedd snagged a different Encino mansion in November last year. The hitmaker picked up the 40,075 square foot property by celeb designer Jae Omar and developer, JVE Development for $18.4mill.

Jae also designed Joe and Sophie's former place ... so it's clear Zedd is a fan of the designer's work -- but maybe not enough to own 2 homes in the same neighborhood.

The new estate is certainly an upgrade ... as it features 8 bedrooms, a guest house, Olympic-sized swimming pool, indoor/outdoor wellness spa, fitness area, bowling alley and more.