Zedd Snags $18.4M Mansion in Encino's Most Expensive Sale This Year

Zedd has snagged Encino's most expensive sale this year ... putting down a hefty $18.4M on the one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece.

Real estate sources tell TMZ the DJ dropped a pretty penny on the 40,075 square foot property named ODIN by celeb designer Jae Omar ... the same visionary behind his other Encino sanctuary he purchased from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in 2021.

Zedd's clearly a loyal enthusiast of Omar's work, and it's not a stretch to see why.

The Scandi/Japanese-inspired pad has all the modern touches you could ever think of ... angled wooden rooms to diffuse light perfectly, floating architectural staircases and meditative water features.

Of course, the 8-bedroom abode comes with all the celeb musts ... a guest house, Olympic-sized swimming pool, indoor/outdoor wellness spa, fitness area, bowling alley and more.

Zedd's lavish purchase comes after he off-loaded his Beverly Hills pad for $18.5M earlier this year ... with the new homeowner bagging a discount after it was initially listed for $26.5M in 2021.