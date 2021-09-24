Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Unload Encino Estate for $15.2 Million

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner just sold their L.A. residence ... unloading the beautiful Jae Omar-designed sanctuary for top dollar.

The couple sold their 15,000-square-foot house for $15.2 million. The new buyers will enjoy the property's 10 bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms and 3 half bathrooms. Omar, a famous designer favored by A-list celebs, specifically designed the home for the famous couple.

The home features beautiful outdoor living options the open-style kitchen is great too.

There's a lap pool, spa, custom wine cellar, gym, theater room, and 6-car garage. And, get this ... the home also features a 2-bedroom guest house outfitted as an entertainer's paradise ... with an aquarium, cigar humidor, kegerator, disco lights and even a DJ station.

Too tired to hit the golf course? There's also a putting green!!!

The sale comes on the heels of Joe and Sophie dropping $11 million for a Miami mansion.