Skrillex Sells Spectacular Malibu Beach House for $17.5 million

Skrillex has unloaded one of the best houses in L.A. -- spectacular, dare we say -- and he made a fortune in the process.

The EDM star has sold his ultra-modern Malibu beach house for $17.5 million. That's gotta be music to Skrillex's ears ... considering he bought a plot of land nearly 5 years ago and paid $6 million for it, and then built a jaw-dropping home.

The end result was a palatial 1.11-acre custom-built estate ... a 12,000-square-foot home with 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. It's an open floor plan with sweeping views of the Pacific. It comes with all the bells and whistles, including a movie theater, gym, sauna and game room.

There's a good mix of modern and classic ... thanks to a mix of stone and wood. Walls of glass provide a sick indoor/outdoor flow.

The new owners are going to enjoy some of the best views Malibu has to offer. And, the house is designed around the views, which is the smart way to go but often not followed.

The home sits inside an exclusive, gated community with 17 other mansions.

Speaking of the new owners ... they hail from Australia. According to The Dirt, they made their fortune in bathroom and plumbing supplies. So, this is what some good toilets will get ya!!!