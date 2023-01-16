Zedd Finally Finds Buyer for $18.5M Beverly Hills Home

Zedd probably doesn't need it, but he's about to get a little extra change in his pocket -- he finally found someone to take his snazzy Beverly Hills mansion off his hands.

Our real estate sources say the famed DJ has a buyer for his $18.5 million palace in Benedict Canyon, which is just above Bev Hills. The home spent quite a bit of time on the market before he relisted it last year.

And, while it has a hefty price tag ... it's actually a discount from its original listing of $26.5M back in 2021. You'll recall, he scored the baller mansion back in 2018.

Now the new homeowner is gonna enjoy some pretty cool features including ... a master suite with wrap-around glass walls, a soundproof theater, indoor/outdoor gym and a gorgeous infinity pool.

And, ya can't forget the incredible views overlooking the hills!

The kitchen has 2 built-in smokeless hibachi grills and high-end appliances -- and there's a ton of outdoor space, including a private outdoor terrace.

No word if he got his asking price, but we're told Zedd's accepted the buyer's offer, and the home went under contract earlier this month. Both sides are just waiting to finalize the sale.