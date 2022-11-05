Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown's Former Georgia Home Up For Sale

Fans of R&B and soul music could be livin' it up in a pretty monumental home ... if, of course, you can cough up a ton of cash for Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's former pad.

The 8,022-square-foot property is out in Alpharetta, GA ... hitting the market last Thursday for $1.9M -- a big chunk of change for this piece of music history.

The entrance is pretty dramatic ... fit with huge iron doors and a sweeping staircase. There's also a library, a terrace upstairs, a mahogany bar and a spa outside.

It's got the obligatory resort-style swimming pool, too ... and those views around the property are fit for legends like Whitney and Bobby.

Whitney bought the place back in 2003, ponying up $1.38M ... she sold the spot 5 years later at a loss for $1.349M. It sold just days after Whitney and Bobby finalized their divorce.

Bravo also shot Bobby's 2005 reality show, "Being Bobby Brown," at the GA property ... so the home's got some screen time under its belt, too.