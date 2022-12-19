Sylvester Stallone Lists Hidden Hills House For $22.5M

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are putting their Hidden Hills estate on the market ... TMZ has learned, just 9 months after they bought it.

Real estate sources say Sly and JF listed the place Monday for $22.5 million ... they bought the house back in March for $18.2 million.

The home is 10,460 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms ... it comes with all the bells and whistles, including a pool, horse barn and stables, plus a riding arena.

The estate sits on 2.26 acres with beautiful mountain views ... and it also boasts a home theater, gym and chef's kitchen, plus a guest house and a pool house.

The master bedroom has a sitting area, private balcony and dual walk-in closets.

Oh and there's also a koi pond, vegetable garden and over 100 citrus and avocado trees on the expansive property.

TMZ broke the story, Sly sold his massive Beverly Hills estate to Adele for $58 million at the beginning of 2022 and then he and Jennifer bought the Hidden Hills home in March.

The family's primary residence is now in Palm Beach, FL, where they own a $35 million mansion ... we're told they're spending the majority of their time in Florida now, so that's why they've listed the home in L.A.