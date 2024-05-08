Steve-O Puts L.A. Home Up for Sale As He Prepares Move to Tennessee

Steve-O is leaving Los Angeles -- no less than a week after announcing he was hightailing it out of town ... the guy's put his abode on the market, and it's actually a damn good deal.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the 'Jackass' star recently listed his Hollywood Hills home, this as he gets ready to completely shift his life over to Tennessee to reap the tax benefits and adjust to a new way of life -- including owning a new ranch he showed off.

Of course, with the purchase of one property ... he's looking to unload his crib in L.A., and he's listing it for a cool $1.799 mil.

Like we said, considering its coveted location and the structure itself ... you could argue it's a bargain.

The house has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and covers upward of 2,300 square feet. The house is tucked away on top of a hillside and has gorgeous views of the city.

It also comes with a chef's kitchen, a sweet private deck in the backyard and state-of-the-art appliances all throughout. Just check out the photos ... it's really modern-day luxury living.

Again, Steve-O -- a longtime resident of L.A. -- is following the now well worn path of other comedians who've recently fled California for greener pastures in middle America ... where the taxes are less brutal. That's Steve-O's reason for getting outta Dodge, anyway.

Joe Rogan has gone to Texas, and a ton of other stars have relocated to Nashville, and now they're getting a new neighbor in Steve.