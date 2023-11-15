Jon Jones Smashes Steve-O's Ear with Hammer and UFC Belt

Play video content Steve-O's Bucket List

Steve-O is making UFC history, thanks to heavyweight champ Jon Jones -- 'cause we're pretty sure a UFC belt's never been paired with a hammer to smash someone's ear!!!

Check out the insane clip, if your stomach can handle it -- the "Jackass" star was chilling with Jon in Albuquerque when they came up with the crazy idea for Jon to try to give Steve cauliflower ear.

It's a gnarly deformation of the ear wrestlers and combat fighters commonly get from competition, but Steve-O took a short cut -- laying his right ear under Jon's belt and having Jon literally hammer the belt.

It took a few swings, but as expected, Steve's ear quickly became a bloody mess.😱

The stupid human stunt is part of his 'Bucket List' multimedia comedy special, which dropped on Tuesday -- and Steve describes it as a compilation of things he wasn't able to do on "Jackass."

Steve-O says he worked on this project for 5 years, and got comedian Bill Burr for the opening sequence, and he dropped more than $150k just on the production of that 90 seconds of footage.

Steve-O says he tried shopping the special around to numerous different streaming platforms, but it was just too intense ... so he just released it independently on his own site instead.