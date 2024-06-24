L.A. Stilt House From 'Heat' Sells for More than a Million

The famed Stilt House from Michael Mann's crime film "Heat" has a new owner ... as someone has nabbed up the notable property for a pretty penny.

The iconic East L.A. home -- which was featured in a pivotal scene in the Robert De Niro and Al Pacino-led classic -- was sold last Friday for $1,075,000. The sale came 2 months after the home hit the market for $1.18 million.

The property, which is built on a cliff in the L.A. area, is more than worth the Benjamins ... with gorgeous views of the city -- you can even see Catalina Island on a clear day. The home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2,016 square feet of living space. The property sits on a 10,000 square foot lot.

Of course, the biggest allure is the home's ties to Hollywood. For those unfamiliar with "Heat," the Stilt House appears in the film as the residence of Danny Trejo's character, Gilbert Trejo. But, you won't get more from us -- we don't want to spoil the flick!!!

It's been a bit of a saga to unload this property ... the Stilt House first hit the market back in 2023 ... with the owners asking for $1,599,000. The price was slashed a number of times, before the home was removed from the market this past January.

The house popped back on the market in April ... and the rest, as they say, is history.