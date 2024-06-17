Richard Pryor's Former Home Where He Lit Himself on Fire Sells for $3.6M

Richard Pryor's former L.A. home -- the infamous spot where he set himself on fire in 1980 -- just sold for a cool $3,619,000.

The Northridge home was on the market for only 3 months by ex-NFL player turned Hollywood writer Rashard Mendenhall -- netting him a considerable profit, as he'd purchased it for $2.5M in 2017.

It wasn't exactly what Rashard had hoped for -- he initially listed the home at $4,236,000, a nod to his NFL career rushing total of 4,236 yards -- but it's still a pretty sweet deal.

This house isn't just any old property -- it’s got some serious history. Pryor purchased it in '76, and it's where he famously doused himself in rum and accidentally set himself on fire while freebasing cocaine -- leaving him with severe burns on over more than 50% of his body.

Despite the incident, the property's a real gem ... 6,000 square feet of living space on a sprawling nearly 2.2 acres in the exclusive Sherwood Forest neighborhood.

It comes complete with a gourmet kitchen, library, billiard room, and even a separate guest house and pool house -- each with its own kitchen.

There's also a professional dance studio, tennis court, putting green, and the estate doubles as a legal horse property.

