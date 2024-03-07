Ex-NFL Player Selling Richard Pryor's Former Home For Over $4M

Rashard Mendenhall, a former NFL player turned Hollywood writer, is selling his lavish estate ... which just happens to be the iconic former home of comedy legend Richard Pryor.

Rashard, who played 6 seasons as a running back with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals, just put the 6-bedroom property on the market for $4,236,000.

Richard lived there for several years after purchasing the home way back in 1976 ... and it's where he once hosted Barbara Walters for a famous sit-down interview.

It's also where Pryor infamously doused himself in rum and lit himself on fire while freebasing cocaine. Pryor suffered severe burns on more than 50% of his body and referenced the incident in his comedy special "Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip."

The property is tucked away in the exclusive Sherwood Forest neighborhood in Northridge -- outside L.A. in the Valley -- with 9,000 square feet of living space on a 2.2-acre plot of land.

The main residence includes 4 bedrooms, a formal dining room, a gourmet kitchen and a library ... plus game and billiard rooms.

There's a separate guest house and a separate pool house ... each with its own kitchen ... as well as a professional dance studio/gym space that can be turned into a recording or production studio.

In addition, the sprawling property features an office, children's playhouse, 3-car garage and a kennel. The estate is also a legal horse property, for those who are so inclined.

Among the resort-style amenities ... a 65-foot pool and spa with a cascading waterfall, tennis court, putting green, sauna, wine closet and a barbeque pavilion.

The meticulously maintained grounds include a citrus grove and a vegetable garden ... and the property sits behind a wall and a gate.

Rashard bought the place back in 2017 for $2.5 million ... a couple years after he retired from the NFL and started writing "Ballers" episodes for HBO.

There's meaning behind the $4,236,000 asking price, for Rashard, at least -- his career NFL rushing total stands at 4,236 yards. We'll see if potential buyers are inclined to stick to his sentimental pricing.