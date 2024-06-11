Meghan Trainor Lists Encino Estate For $12M After Buying Zedd's Home

Meghan Trainor's shaking things up in the real estate world -- listing her L.A.-area mansion hot on the heels of purchasing Zedd's swanky pad just last month ... a swap of sorts.

The singer recently listed her Encino pad for a jaw-dropping $11,995,000 -- this after she and her hubby -- "Spy Kids" actor Daryl Sabara -- snagged it from rapper TMG Fresh for $6.6 million in late 2020.

Since her purchase ... MT's extensively remodeled the home, hence the hefty price tag. And as you can see from the pics, the 14,165 square feet abode -- nestled in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles -- is definitely worth every penny.

It's packed with all the bells and whistles of A-list living ... with a dramatic double staircase tying the lower level to the guest retreat on the upper level.

The new owner will have it all in their own backyard -- a brand-new pool with a spa, a mini putting green, a kids' play area, and more. Plus, there's a guest house with a full gym!

Meghan's added some personal flair to the mix too -- she installed a state-of-the-art recording studio in the basement, perfect for the new owner to sing their heart out whenever inspiration strikes.

Luckily, Meghan's already got new digs on the other end of this deal -- you'll recall, she snagged from Zedd for $17,125,000 (a cool mil under the original asking price) ... that house also comes with its own recording studio, so she can still keep the hits coming.