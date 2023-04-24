Meghan Trainor Apologizes After Saying 'F Teachers' on Her Podcast

Meghan Trainor is walking back her comments and issuing an apology ... this, after coming under fire for saying 'f teachers' on her podcast.

The "Mother" singer issued an apology to her fans Sunday via TikTok ... saying "I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kids to school here in America is so horrific."

She went on to say her frustration came from her own experience, back in the day, and was fueled by her knowledge of other folks' past trauma in the classroom. She continued, "I was bullied by some teachers so in that moment I got angry and said 'f teachers.'"

ICYMI, Meghan made the comment on her 'Workin' On It' podcast during an episode on motherhood. Toward the end of the show, her brother/cohost and their guest Trisha Paytas got on topic of schools ... both MT and TP said they planned to homeschool their kids and Meghan got really candid about her feelings about teachers.

Of course, her words were met with backlash with lots of folks running to the comment section. One user wrote, "We can all agree that the education system is broken and needs reform; however, us teachers, deserve respect and the absolute bare minimum."