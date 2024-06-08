Meghan Trainor Says She Believed She Suffered a Miscarriage With Second Child

Meghan Trainor had a freaky experience while she was pregnant with her second child, believing at one point she suffered a miscarriage.

The singer made the shocking revelation while appearing Thursday on Mythical Kitchen's "Last Meals" with host, Chef Josh Scherer.

During their chat, Meghan went down memory lane, recalling the frightening episode that unfolded as she sat for an interview with Ryan Seacrest.

Yet, it all started with her performance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” about a month before, during which she suddenly noticed she was bleeding.

She initially thought she had gotten her period, but realized she had a bun in the oven weeks later after she took a pregnancy test -- which made her happy as hell.

That same day, she had a bunch of interviews lined up, including one with Seacrest. She said she sat on a chair and eventually peered down only to see herself “gushing blood."

She noted the chair was totally ruined as Seacrest arrived via Zoom to do the one-on-one with her. Trainor said she stayed cool throughout, quietly reminding herself not to cry.

Afterward, she hightailed it to the bathroom to check on what was happening – and that's when she kind of concluded her baby was "gone."

Then she took another pregnancy test which came up positive ... and soon after found that she was still expecting her second child, Barry.

Barry was born in July 2023, whereas Meghan's first child, Riley, came into this world in February 2021. She shares the kiddos with hubby Daryl Sabara.