'Poltergeist' House Becoming Airbnb, Replicating Actual Film Set

The famed haunted house from "Poltergeist" is getting revived following a recent sale ... and it's coming back as a short term rental.

Christian Melgar and Zo Amilee with Coldwell Banker Realty Westlake Village tell TMZ ... the Simi Valley, CA house sold Friday for $1.28 million, which was $100,000 over the asking price.

We're told the new owner is an investor from Los Gatos, CA ... and they are planning to turn the home into an Airbnb that will replicate the actual "Poltergeist" film set.

In other words, each room will have furniture and décor that makes the space look just how it looked in the film.

Halloween is right around the corner and horror movie buffs would line up to rent the place, but we're told the home won't be ready in time ... because the owner wants to make it perfect and not rush things.

So, maybe next year folks.

As we reported ... the home -- which served as the central location in the Steven Spielberg-scripted supernatural flick -- went on the market back in August, the first time in 45 years the home had been listed.