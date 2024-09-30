The Miz Lists Los Angeles-Area Home for Sale for $12 Million

The Miz is looking to pin down a potential buyer for his Los Angeles-area home ... the WWE star is officially putting the home he shares with his wife Maryse on the market today.

Sources tell TMZ ... the couple is looking to unload their contemporary English manor in Westlake Village, California, as they're taking their business ventures to Las Vegas.

Still, we're sure it wasn't an easy decision to part ways with the impressive abode. Not only has the estate been heavily featured on the couple's USA Network show, "Miz & Mrs," but the home boasts 10,400 square feet of living space and they just completed a massive renovation.

The home notably sits behind guarded gates as part of the North Ranch Country Club Estates and includes a beautiful view of the golf course and the mountains.

Amenities include a custom pool and spa, rose gardens, outdoor living areas, 2 detached guest homes, an all-new kitchen, theater, wine cellar, and more.

If you're eager to call this property yours, you'll just need to cough up $11.995 million.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The home, originally built in 2001, was purchased by the WWE superstars in 2019 for $6.4 million.

Miz and Maryse previously listed the property for sale back in 2022 ... when they asked for $12.5 million.