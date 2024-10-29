'Stranger Things' Byers' Home Finally Renovated, Listed on Airbnb

"Stranger Things" fans are about to feel upside down ... one of the famed sets from the Netflix drama is finally available to rent on Airbnb.

Check it out ... the Hawkins home of the Byers family -- played by Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, and Charlie Heaton -- has been transformed into a "Stranger Things" rental.

The home, located in Fayetteville, GA and used for exterior shots during filming for seasons 1 through 3 of the supernatural series, has kept its "Stranger Things" roots after being listed and sold back in 2022.

The plan of the new owners was always to fully renovate it and turn it into a "Stranger Things"-inspired escape that mimics the sets from the show.

The property features all the staples from the show, including the Christmas lights alphabet wall, Jonathan's rock 'n' roll bedroom, and access to a D&D game.

The home is owned by the real estate investing platform Arrived so for as little as $100, fans can buy a share in the property, allowing them to own a small piece of TV history. Shareowners earn rental income generated by the property.

"Stranger Things" is currently filming its fifth and final season in Georgia ... with costar David Harbour previously teasing the series finale will have a tearful end.