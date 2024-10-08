Anderson .Paak Sits on Toilet, Tries on Jewelry at Prince Purple Rain House Airbnb

Play video content

Anderson .Paak has found the perfect pad to house his musical genius -- Prince's "Purple Rain" house-turned-Airbnb in Minneapolis!!!

The Grammy Award winner and a few pals got the grand tour exploring the Purple Rain House on Monday, where he did everything short of purifying himself in the waters of the bathroom spa.

AP couldn't resist banging on the drums and keys -- and you gotta think how ill it would be if he and The Purple One were able to engage in a jam session.

He also channeled the late music icon's fashion sense and raided his closet full of 80s-inspired outfits, tried on his bling -- even posed on Prince's purple porcelain!!!

Megastar musicians aren't the only ones crashing the Purple Rain House ... almost time to make room for the normies!!!

Prince's ex-Revolution bandmates Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman will be hosting 25 lucky guests at the Airbnb between October 26 and December 14.