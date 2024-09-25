Prince's Dancer Cat Glover Dead at 60

Cat Glover — best known for her work with Prince during his 1980s pop-rock heyday — has died.

Glover's passing was made public Tuesday on her Facebook page ... “It’s with great sadness that we formally announce the passing of Catherine Vernice Glover- AKA ‘Cat.’ Please allow her children, family and friends privacy at this difficult time."

A cause of death was not disclosed.

Glover was a singer, dancer and choreographer who will be forever linked to Prince, who died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2016. The two collaborated on several major albums, namely "Sign o’ the Times" and "Lovesexy."

Together, they also created music videos, concert films and tours. Cat was also credited with coming up with the rap for Prince's hit song, "Alphabet St."

The Chicago native once revealed she learned about Prince while living on the North Side of the city, where she listened to his record, "Dirty Mind," to deal with her depression.

She then got her big break as a dancer on the talent show, "Star Search," where she made it all the way to finals, but lost the $100,000 prize in the end.

Still, she was viewed by the music world as a gifted artist. David Bowie and Prince contacted her to bring her into their respective bands.

But, Cat was partial to Prince because of her love for "Dirty Mind," and she ultimately went along for the ride with him.

Cat was 60.