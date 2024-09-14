'Dancing with the Stars' Ballerina Michaela DePrince Dead at 29

Michaela Mabinty DePrince -- a ballerina who went from war-torn Sierra Leone to international dancing fame -- has died ... according to a statement posted to her Instagram.

A black and white pic of the star was posted to the account ... with a long caption focused on Michaela's "grace, purpose and strength" -- adding she poured her efforts into both her dancing and her humanitarian efforts.

Her team notes how she was only alive for a short time ... but, her legacy will continue to live on with all those who knew her. No cause of death was noted in the post.

MMD was originally born in Sierra Leone, and taken to an orphanage during a civil war in the country. After the orphanage was bombed, she fled to a refugee camp ... and, was eventually adopted by a New Jersey couple.

She gained many different opportunities in the United States ... becoming the youngest member of the vaunted Dance Theatre of Harlem before heading across the Atlantic to join the Dutch National Ballet.

In 2011, at just 16 years old, Michaela appeared as one of the main dancers in the documentary "First Position" -- all about students vying for a spot at an elite ballet school. The following year, Michaela appeared on "Dancing with the Stars."

Micahela also had a big role in Brandi Carlile's music video for her song "The Joke" ... twirling about while Brandi emotionally belted the song in the black and white clip.

In recent years, Michaela wrote a memoir ... "Taking Flight: From War Orphan to Star Ballerina." She also wrote a children's book, "Ballerina Dreams," to inspire the next generation of dancers.

DePrince was 29.