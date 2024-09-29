'Beverly Hills Cop' Actor John Ashton Dead at 76

John David Ashton ... the actor best known as the hard-nosed, by-the-book detective in the "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise has died, TMZ has learned.

John died peacefully Thursday in Ft. Collins, Colorado after a battle with cancer ... his rep tells us.

During his 50 years in Hollywood, John appeared in more than 200 film, TV and stage productions ... but he arguably became a household name when he co-starred alongside an up-and-coming Eddie Murphy in 1984's "Beverly Hills Cop."

The actor appeared in three of the four 'BHC' films ... including the most recent ... which was released to positive reviews from fans and critics on Netflix this year.

In the franchise, John played Detective Sergeant John Taggart ... who acted as the straight man for Eddie's antics as Axel Foley. Judge Reinhold played his goody, but lovable partner, Detective Billy Rosewood.

The Springfield, MA native also appeared in "M*A*S*H" and played Eric Stoltz's father in the John Hughes comedy-drama "Some Kind of Wonderful." In 1988, he co-starred in the action-comedy "Midnight Run" as a rival bounty hunter to Robert De Niro's character.

His most recent gig ... in addition to the fourth 'BHC' film ... co-hosting the "Ashton and Davis Show on 870 ESPN Radio."

John's rep Alan Somers tells TMZ, "John leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and service. His memory will forever be treasured by his wife, children, grandchildren, as well as his brother, sisters, his extended family and all who loved him. John’s impact on the world will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come."

The family requests any donations in John’s memory be made to Pathways Hospice Care.

He was 76.