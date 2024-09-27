'Frenzy,' 'Pride & Prejudice' Star Barbara Leigh-Hunt Dead at 88

Barbara Leigh-Hunt, a legendary actress of the stage and screen, has died ... her family has confirmed.

The British star, who was best known for appearing in Alfred Hitchcock's 1972 thriller, "Frenzy," died peacefully in her home in Warwickshire, England on Monday, Sept. 16.

She leaves behind a 7-decade-long acting legacy, which includes one of Hitchcock's most controversial movie scenes.

In "Frenzy," Leigh-Hunt portrayed Brenda Blaney, the wife of main character Richard Blaney, played by Jon Finch. Her character was infamously sexually assaulted and murdered by a serial killer on the loose ... sparking controversy at the time.

Fans may also recognize Leigh-Hunt from the BBC's 1995 adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice," which starred Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy. Leigh-Hunt played Firth's aunt in the film, the snobby Lady Catherine de Bourgh.

Other notable film credits include "Henry VIII and His Six Wives," "Bequest to the Nation," "Billy Elliot," and "Vanity Fair."

Yet it's her stage career where Leigh-Hunt left the biggest impact ... appearing not only in the Royal Shakespeare Company, but also the National Theatre, the West End, and on Broadway.

She received the prestigious Olivier Award in 1993 in the Best Supporting Actress category for her work in the revival of "An Inspector Calls."

Her various theater credits include Broadway's 1958 production of "Hamlet" and the 1973 Broadway production of "Sherlock Holmes."

Her husband of 47 years, Richard Pasco, predeceased her, dying at the age of 88 in 2014.

Leigh-Hunt was also 88 years old at the time of her passing.