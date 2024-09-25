USA Wrestler Alan Vera Dead At 33

Wrestling star Alan Vera -- who just narrowly missed qualifying for Team USA's Olympic roster earlier this year -- has sadly died at 33 years old ... after he suffered a medical emergency while playing soccer earlier this summer.

USA Wrestling Executive Director Rich Bender announced the tragic news on Wednesday ... revealing Vera had been in the hospital fighting to recover from a July 29 cardiac arrest when he passed away.

"The wrestling community mourns the loss of a great champion, whose incredible life impacted so many within USA Wrestling and around the world," Bender said.

A GoFundMe page set up in Vera's honor stated the athlete sustained "an unexpected infection" over the weekend -- which led to his passing Monday night.

Vera, who was born in Cuba, competed for the Cuban National Team in the 2010s ... and shined, winning bronze in the 2015 Pan American Games and gold at the 2016 Pan American Championships.

He immigrated to America a short time later, and after getting his citizenship, he competed in several events for Team USA, winning four Senior National titles.

Vera had also been a member of USA Wrestling's Greco-Roman National Team for the last four years.

"Ever since he came into my life in 2016, he has been a true leader, always ready to do anything for anyone in need," his coach, Herb House, said. "His selflessness and dedication have made a lasting impact on me."

Vera is survived by his wife, Elena Pirozhkova -- a two-time U.S. Olympian -- and newborn daughter, Alina.