Shifty Shellshock Cause of Death Is Overdose On Multiple Drugs

Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock's manager nailed his cause of death as an overdose ... but the medical examiner's now revealing it was a mix of several different narcotics.

According to the L.A. County M.E. Shifty -- whose real name was Seth Binzer -- died back in June from the effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine ... and the manner of his death is accidental.

As we reported at the time of his death, Seth's manager told us the singer had suffered an OD after mixing prescription drugs and street drugs.

The M.E.'s report adds that Seth was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on June 24.

Seth's manager, Howie Hubberman, openly admitted the 49-year-old frontman never could overcome his battles with addiction.

When first responders arrived at Seth's place they found drug paraphernalia as well as a lighter, so an overdose was immediately suspected as his cause of death.