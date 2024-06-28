Crazy Town Star Shifty Shellshock Died From Overdose, Manager Confirms

Crazy Town's frontman Shifty Shellshock died from an accidental drug overdose after mixing prescription drugs with street-purchased drugs ... his manager has confirmed.

Howie Hubberman explained the singer -- real name was Seth Binzer -- really wanted to turn things around ... but unfortunately, no one had the tools to help him with his addiction battle -- including himself.

Howie added to PEOPLE, "Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town's rapid success with 'Butterfly,' never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions. We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here."

The autopsy has been completed, but cause of death is still "deferred" until the official toxicology report comes in.

As we reported ... law enforcement sources immediately suspected a possible OD after they found drug paraphernalia and a lighter near the body on the floor when responding to his place Monday.

Throughout his life, Binzer had a few brushes with the law. In 2011, he was arrested for outstanding warrants after police were called to a domestic dispute with his GF in L.A. In 2023, he got busted for a DUI in South Carolina.