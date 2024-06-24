Aaron Carter's Estate Valued at Six Figures For Now, More Items Pending

Aaron Carter was worth a fair bit of money when he died -- and we're now getting a sense of just how much dough there was in his pot ... a 6-figure amount, at least.

The late singer's estate filed new court docs, obtained by TMZ, laying out a partial inventory and appraisal that puts a dollar amount on what they say Aaron's estate was worth ... based on what they've been able to appraise thus far.

The estate says Aaron's valuables/assets are worth an estimated $757,400 ... as of April 2023.

There's more interesting info in the docs -- including the fact a creditor's claim was filed against Aaron's estate last January by Wells Fargo ... but got paid in full and was later withdrawn.

In May of last year, a separate creditor's claim was filed by the State of California Franchise Tax Board ... at first, they were trying to recoup a little over $17k from Aaron's estate, but they later upped the amount to $77,310.92 ... it's unclear if that claim has been dealt with yet.

Nonetheless ... Aaron's estate has a decent amount of money that would presumably be available to his son Prince assuming there's anything leftover after paying off creditors -- but the docs note there's still more stuff of his that needs to be appraised ... including electronics he has in storage, firearms, furniture/jewelry, vehicles and royalty rights to music, etc.

The estate wants until the end of the year to get all this other stuff estimated and figure out if there will be any distributions.