Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Nick & Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Carter Died From Fentanyl, Meth

NICK & AARON CARTER Sister Bobbie Jean Died From Overdose

2/13/2024 10:47 AM PT
Bobbie Jean Carter
Getty

Nick and Aaron Carter's late sister, Bobbie Jean Carter, died from a fatal drug overdose ... TMZ has learned.

Bobbie's official cause of death is intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine ... according to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner in Florida.

bobbie jean carter aaron carter nick carter
Getty

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the M.E. ruled Bobbie's death accidental.

As we first told you ... Bobbie Jean died two days before Christmas 2023, when she was found unresponsive in her bathroom while on probation on a drug-related charge.

Bobbie Jean Carter Nick Carter Leslie Carter Angel Carter Aaron Carter
Getty

The Medical Examiner's report says Bobbie Jean's roommate had contact with her at 6:30 AM on Dec. 23 ... but shortly after, around 7 AM, the roommate found Bobbie Jean unresponsive on the bathroom floor and called 911.

nick carter bobbie jean carter

The docs say first responders tried life-saving measures on Bobbie Jean but they were unsuccessful and she was transported to a Tampa hospital, where, at 8:02 AM, she was pronounced dead.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

Bobbie's since been buried in Florida. She was 41.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later