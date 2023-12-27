Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Nick and Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Carter Found Unresponsive In Bathroom

NICK & AARON CARTER SISTER BOBBIE JEAN FOUND UNRESPONSIVE IN BATHROOM

12/27/2023 10:20 AM PT
bobbie jean carter aaron carter
Getty

Nick and Aaron Carter's sister, Bobbie Jean Carter, was found unresponsive in a bathroom the day she died ... just like her late brother Aaron.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... first responders were dispatched to Bobbie's Tampa, FL home Saturday morning, they found her and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

Bobbie Jean Carter Nick Carter Leslie Carter Angel Carter Aaron Carter
Getty

The sheriff says deputies learned Bobbie Jean was on probation for cocaine possession when she died, but her roommates told police she had not used any narcotics since being released from prison.

What's more, we're told deputies did not find any narcotics or drug paraphernalia in Bobbie Jean's bedroom or bathroom ... and there were no signs of foul play.

bobbie jean carter aaron carter nick carter
Getty

The sheriff says Bobbie Jean's death is under investigation ... and her official cause of death will be ultimately determined by the Medical Examiner's Office, pending toxicology results.

It's pretty eerie to learn Bobbie was found unresponsive in a bathroom ... because the same thing happened with Aaron.

Aaron Carter's Death Scene
Launch Gallery
The Gruesome Death Scene Launch Gallery

Remember ... Aaron died last year after drowning in his bathtub. The autopsy report said Aaron became incapacitated due to the effects of prescription pills and huffing before slipping under the water and drowning.

bobbie jean carter
Getty

Bobbie Jean died at 41, while Aaron was 34.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later