Crazy Town Lead Singer Shifty Shellshock Dead at 49

Seth Binzer -- the lead singer and co-founder of the rap rock band Crazy Town -- has died.

Better known by his stage name Shifty Shellshock, Binzer passed away Monday at a residence in L.A., according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.

In 1999, Binzer and fellow vocalist, Bret "Epic" Mazur, formed Crazy Town, hiring Rust Epique, Doug Miller, James Bradley Jr., Antonio Lorenzo Valli and Adam Goldstein.

The group released its 2000 single, "Butterfly," which rocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 music chart. Their debut album, "The Gift Of Game," was also a success, selling more than 1.5 million copies.

But, their 2002 record, "Darkhouse," crashed and burned with audiences and the band soon broke up. Years later, they got back together and released a third album, "The Brimstone Sluggers."

During his lifetime, Binzer had a few brushes with the law. In 2011, he was arrested for having outstanding warrants after police responded to a domestic squabble with his girlfriend in L.A. In 2023, Binzer was busted for driving under the influence in South Carolina.

That same year, Binzer and Bobby Reeves -- who replaced Mazur as co-vocalist -- got into a fight after a show in Myrtle Beach, SC. TMZ obtained video of the brawl, which captured Binzer giving Reeves a pretty good ass kicking. However, Binzer was not arrested and Reeves chalked it up to a "little scuffle," saying he loved Shifty.

Binzer was 49.