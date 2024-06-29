Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock Was Homeless In the Months Before Death

Seth Binzer -- the lead singer of Crazy Town -- was homeless in the months preceding his death -- according to his friend and sober coach Tim Ryan ... who tells us he was helping Binzer on his sobriety journey over the last few years.

As we reported ... the L.A. County Medical Examiner said Binzer - aka Shifty Shellshock -- died Monday at an L.A. home. According to Tim, Binzer was living in a tent in downtown L.A.'s McArthur Park, after bouncing from house to house following a recent relapse.

Play video content TMZ.com

He tells us his wife, Jennifer Gimenez from "Celebrity Rehab" ... received a call last week informing her of Seth's whereabouts and Tim was planning to fly to L.A. to help locate Seth in the park and get him back into treatment ... but sadly, it was too late.

Seth's death came 2 and a half months after Tim last spoke to him. He says Seth was once again struggling ... something the TV star puts down to the soul-sucking, negative Hollywood influences which made it difficult for Seth to prioritize his recovery.

Play video content TMZ.com

Tim adds the news is particularly heartbreaking, considering Seth was on fire just a year and a half ago ... before his 2023 DUI in North Carolina brought everything to a screeching halt.

Despite his challenges, Tim wants us to remember Seth for having a heart of gold and always helping others get into treatment or sober living rather than helping himself.