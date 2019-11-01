Crazy Town Tour Van Destroyed in Collision with Moose

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

It's a real miracle nobody from the band Crazy Town was seriously hurt after its tour van crashed head-on with a moose ... and images of the aftermath are chilling.

The band tells TMZ ... frontman Seth Binzer, guitarist Elias Tannous and drummer Roland Banks were among the passengers in a van driving down Route 17 in Ontario, Canada just after midnight Thursday when, all of a sudden, it collided with a female moose.

You can see from the video the front side of the van is completely demolished ... with the moose leaving a massive dent -- hood, grill and windshield crushed -- after making impact.

We're told the band escaped serious injuries, but you can see how dazed they were in the seconds after the crash. They were treated by paramedics for cuts and bruises. As for the moose ... unfortunately, it died on impact. This time of year, moose are in heat and these kinds of accidents are sad but common in Canada.

In fact, the band -- best known for its 2000 mega-hit, "Butterfly" -- told us the tow truck company said this was the 5th moose this month alone to be struck by a vehicle on the road.

The only saving grace for the band is probably that they struck a female moose. They're enormous, no doubt ... but full-grown males are much bigger.

Crazy Town eventually hopped into a new van to continue its tour across Canada.