Lori Harvey Cited for Hit and Run, Released On-Site

Lori Harvey -- Steve Harvey's daughter -- allegedly smashed into another car and attempted to flee the scene, but cops nabbed her.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Lori was cited Sunday night for misdemeanor hit and run and delaying a police investigation in Bev Hills. Our sources say witnesses told responding officers they saw Lori texting and driving when she slammed into a Prius and tipped over her Mercedes G-Wagon on its side. Doesn't sound like anyone was injured.

We're told cops quickly showed up on the scene, and found Lori a short distance away ... walking down the street. Our sources say she even FaceTimed her dad, Steve, at one point while dealing with officers.

We're told Lori was not taken into custody -- she got a ticket for the offenses and was free to go. Cops say alcohol was not a factor.