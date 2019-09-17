Diddy Makes It Rain Outside Strip Club with Lori Harvey

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Leave it to Diddy to flip the strip club game on its head -- causing chaos outside Magic City in Atlanta by pulling out a fat stack of cash, handing it to fans ... and then bolting with Lori Harvey.

The wild scene went down Saturday night, when the mogul walked out of the club and started passing out money to people on the street. It's the kinda "making it rain" move we're used to seeing IN the club, but the crowd went nuts and clearly appreciated Diddy's generosity.

He was whisked into a waiting Bentley, but someone was missing ... Lori!!!

Turns out, Diddy's GF was in the Rolls-Royce following Diddy's car, but when his team realized .. they quickly reunited the couple. Can't leave ya girl behind!!!

Speaking of which ... Diddy also didn't forget to shower the Magic City strippers with a mountain of cash, He spread it around, along with mega-producer Jermaine Dupri, Mack Wilds and Jim Jones. Ballin'!

Diddy, Lori and co. hit up Magic City and had an interesting guest tagging along -- Diddy's son Justin Combs.