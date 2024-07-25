Shifty Shellshock's L.A. Celebration of Life Plans Finalized

Shifty Shellshock's friends and family are ready for his grand send-off ... plans for his celebration of his life are finalized, and TMZ has all the details.

The Crazy Town frontman is being honored Aug. 11 at Academy LA ... and some fans will be welcome to join Shifty's loved ones in remembering him and saying goodbye.

Pasquale Rotella, CEO of Insomniac Events, is organizing the event -- he's a longtime friend of Shifty's -- and there are gonna be DJ sets by Graham Funke, Lady Sinclair, Edski and Trixter.

Live music will also be incorporated, featuring artists who worked with Shifty in the past.

Crazy Town co-founder Epic Mazur is going to be involved ... he'll be speaking at the ceremony and is still deciding if he wants to do a musical tribute to his late bandmate.

Graffiti artist friends of Shifty will also be in the house, creating murals from scratch.

The event flyer reads ... "Please join us to support one another, share favorite memories, eat & drink and celebrate the beautiful and amazing life that brought light into ours."

This is an RSVP event and due to the size of the venue there will be a cap on attendance. The event was shared with close family members and friends first and not posted wide publicly.