Rapper Chino XL Dead at 50, Dozens of Hip Hop Stars Pay Tribute

Rapper Chino XL's friends and family sadly announced Monday the veteran MC died Sunday ... shattering several generations of the hip hop community.

According to his family, Chino passed away at his home, leaving behind his mother, 4 children, a stepson, 4 grandchildren and his longtime partner Stephanie.

His daughters released a group statement, saying ... "Our father had many titles -- King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero -- but the most important one was Girl Dad. And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic. The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace.”

An outpouring of condolences from rappers, producers and media personalities also filled up social media ... Chuck D, Joe Budden, KXNG Crooked, ScHoolBoy Q in addition to battle rap and underground reps all paid respects and shared memories of Chino.

The Bronx-born Chino got his start with Rick Rubin's American Recordings and released his debut album on the label in 1996 ... enamoring audiences on both the East and West Coast with his multisyllabic wordplay.

California is where Chino would stake his rap legacy ... he famously co-starred with Eminem, RZA, and KRS-One on Sway & King Tech's '99 single "The Anthem" and engaged in a lyrical feud with Tupac Shakur before his death.

He was also a featured guest on Rakim's new album "G.O.D.s Network - Reb7rth" which dropped last weekend via the song "Pendulum Swing" with Crooked, Canibus and La the Darkman.

The family has yet to release the cause of death, but says plans for a memorial will be announced shortly. Chino was 50.

