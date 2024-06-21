Rakim Salutes Kendrick Lamar-Drake Rap Battle, Producing For Snoop Dogg, DMX on New Album

Play video content TMZ.com

Rakim -- the man, the myth, The 18th Letter -- is back on the hip hop scene after a 15-year break from releasing albums!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the "Paid In Full" legend Friday just hours removed from the premiere of his new song "Be Ill," which finds the "God MC" shooting lyrical darts with Kurupt and Wu-Tang Clan's Masta Killa.

Rakim produced the track, added the DJ scratches himself and tells us his upcoming album "God's Network: Rebirth" is actually a compilation showcase for rap stars he rocks with.

He humbly admits he still hears his influence and style in hip hop to this very day. Remember, Kurupt told us Rakim was #1 in his book hands down ... a sentiment shared by many!!!

The Long Island native has been in the game since 1985 making rap tunes -- "I Ain't No Joke," "Don't Sweat the Technique," "Microphone Fiend" -- his catalog has been goated several times over.

He recruited Snoop Dogg, Method Man, Hot Boy B.G., Kool G. Rap, KNXG Crooked to beef up the tracklist ... as well as true school MCs Canibus, Planet Asia, Skyzoo, Hus Kingpin and many more.

Deceased hip hop icons DMX, Nipsey Hussle, Prodigy of Mobb Deep and Fred The Godson also have posthumous verses over Rakim's beats ... he says it was the utmost honor to keep their legacies alive.

He credits veteran A&R Matt "M80" Markoff for organizing the album and guestlist that took several years to perfect.

DJ Premier and Pete Rock won't have to counter with bars just yet -- Rakim says his first love was deejaying and making beats -- the call of emceeing was just too loud to ignore!!!

The project drops on July 26 but Rakim says a more solo-based album is coming next. Psst ... it just may feature his long-lost collaborator Dr. Dre!!!

Rakim and Dre's Aftermath Records partnership never materialized in the early '00s but Rakim says they're still in contact and praised the moves he's been seeing on the West Coast -- namely Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out concert.

Rakim flat-out tells us he wished he was in Inglewood for the Pop Out and called Kendrick's command over the 2024 Rap Wars great for the hip hop culture overall.