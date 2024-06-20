Big Boy, Roddy Ricch Say Kendrick Lamar Concert Bigger Than Drake Beef

Play video content TMZ.com

Kendrick Lamar assembled the West Coast Avengers at his Pop-Out Concert -- rappers, gang members, hood heroes and DJs connected -- but their cause was not dancing on Drake's grave, according to 2 of those dignitaries.

Big Boy and Roddy Ricch were both on stage with Kendrick, and when they joined "TMZ Live" Thursday, they downplayed the fact the concert came on the heels of the mammoth beef with Drake.

K. Dot's diss tracks indeed did blare throughout the Kia Forum Thursday night, but Big Boy says the Pop-Out was truly about unifying the city -- on Juneteenth, at that!!!

Drake didn't appear too bothered amid the concert -- or, at least, that's the image he wants to put out, as he posted a selfie thinking about summer.

Roddy, a Compton native, was one of the surprise guests during Mustard's set and called the event a day no one will ever forget ... and Kendrick repping for the community eclipsed any rap beef.

Both guys posed for pics with other artists, and several neighborhood gangs -- a sign of L.A. unity they're confident can continue.