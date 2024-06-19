Mustard Says He Didn't Know Kendrick Turned 'Not Like Us' Into Drake Diss
Mustard I Heard 'Not Like Us' Same Time You Did Even Though It's My Beat
Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" stands as the game-changer in his lyrical war against Drake -- a chess move the song's producer, Mustard, didn't even see coming!!!
Remember, Kendrick dropped "Not Like Us" out of the blue on the evening of Saturday, May 4 -- on top of his "Meet the Grahams" diss, creating unbeatable momentum.
.@mustard reveals 5️⃣ things fans didn't know about Kendrick Lamar's “Not Like Us” while chatting with Billboard. 👀 pic.twitter.com/eeHQ5U9XBm— billboard (@billboard) June 19, 2024 @billboard
Mustard scored the West Coast savvy track, but tells Billboard he had no clue-what-so-ever Kendrick was releasing the song -- or even crafted it to be a Drake diss. 😂
The 10 Summers exec also shot down rumors he used Nas' "Ether" beat to make the song ... he was simply channeling Dr. Dre and Lil Jon energy in the studio, and the result became the No. 1 song on the Hot 100!!!
Mustard also claims it only took him 30 minutes to make the life-changing beat ... which now sits at hundreds of millions of streams!!!