'Scary Movie' Actress Erica Ash Dead at 46 After Cancer Battle

Actress Erica Ash -- famous from one of the 'Scary Movie' films and "Survivor's Remorse" -- has died ... this according to her family.

Her mother, Diann Ash, tells TMZ ... "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend Erica Chantal Ash (1977-2024). After a long and courageous battle with cancer, she transitioned peacefully surrounded by her loved ones."

She adds, "Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor, and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts. In honor of Erica’ memory, the family asks that any donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation or the Breast Cancer Foundation of your choice. We are grateful for the kind expressions of love and support during this difficult time."

Erica's good friend and fellow comedian/former cohost Loni Love was the first one to confirm the news in a tribute on IG. She wrote in part ... "She would put her all into her work. She would always just be there.. now she’s gone.. My sincere condolences to her family and fans."

While Erica was born in Florida, she lived in various locations growing up -- including Germany -- as her parents were both in the military. She started her acting career at a performing arts school in Atlanta, Georgia ... where she stayed for college when she attended Emory University.

Erica's first big break was on Logo's "The Big Gay Sketch Show," which was produced by Rosie O'Donnell. She appeared on the show alongside Colman Domingo, Kate McKinnon, Stephen Guarino and more.

Erica then joined "MadTV" in its 14th and final season in 2008, but still made a splash with her celebrity impressions -- including Naomi Campbell, Whoopi Goldberg, Mo'Nique, Michelle Obama, among others.

Her other notable TV and film credits include "Real Husbands of Hollywood," "In Contempt," "Scary Movie V," "Uncle Drew," and "We Have a Ghost."

She was only 46.