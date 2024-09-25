Fatman Scoop Cause of Death Revealed, Heart Disease

Fatman Scoop passed away after collapsing onstage in Connecticut last month ... and, now the medical examiner has revealed his official cause of death.

A rep for the Connecticut M.E.'s office tells TMZ ... Scoop -- born Isaac Freeman III -- passed away from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

We're told they consider this cause of death to be natural ... no foul play suspected.

TMZ broke the story ... Scoop collapsed onstage during a performance in Hamden, CT at the end of August -- recorded by fans as he hopped up to the turntables before keeling over and falling off the stage.

Paramedics tried reviving the rapper, taking him off the stage on a stretcher and then to the hospital ... but, obviously, attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

FS worked with a ton of notable stars over the years ... collabing with the likes of Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey and Jermaine Dupri. He was 56.