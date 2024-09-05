Rapper Dyce Payso 'Bugged Out' After Releasing Fatman Scoop Collab Same Day He Died

'Let It Go' Banger Dropped Same Day He Died ...

Play video content TMZ.com

Fatman Scoop's dedication to hip hop culture was felt in full on his last day on Earth ... the veteran hype man gave his last dying breath while performing on August 30, and had just released a clubby anthem with NYC rapper Dyce Payso hours earlier!!!

It's a bittersweet moment for the budding MC ... and TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Dyce on Thursday, when he saluted Scoop as a standup guy who went the extra mile to push their "Let It Go" collab to the forefront!!!

He plays us a recording of Scoop pushing for Funkmaster Flex to bomb the record on Hot 97 ... featured artists are paid whether the song does well or not, but Scoop was there to pass along the game.

Dyce tells us the record, which samples Ray J and Lil Kim's 2001 jam "Wait a Minute," was full of energy when he made it, and imagined Scoop adding his touch to the hook.

Jim Jones connected Dyce with Scoop and they laid the track, and they shot the music video shortly after.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Scoop convinced Dyce to go with the hook you hear on the record -- and the Dipset affiliate feels like he eerily was destined to land this collab.

As fate would have it, his upcoming album is called "Tomorrow Is Never Promised" and will feature "Let It Go."

Play video content TMZ.com

Dyce is sure Fatman Scoop would want him sparking the song in the streets ... after all, his last words were, "If ya came to party, make some noise!!!