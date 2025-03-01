Diddy's Lawyer Says No Celeb Sex Tapes or Minors in Federal Prosecution

Play video content 2 Angry Men Podcast

All the talk of celebrities being caught on video participating in Diddy's "Freak-Offs" is BS -- so says Diddy's lawyer, Teny Geragos, who came out swinging on TMZ's "2 Angry Men" podcast.

Geragos flatly told Harvey and her dad, Mark Geragos, no celebs are on any of the tapes seized by the feds during the raids at Diddy's homes.

Likewise, Teny says none of the criminal charges against Diddy involve minors ... something that has gotten a tremendous amount of play in the media. She says the media has gotten this case utterly wrong.

There have been allegations of Diddy sexually abusing minors in civil cases, and Teny has a lot to say about that ... and to say she has disdain for some of the civil lawyers would be a gross understatement.

Teny zeroes in on attorney Tony Buzbee, who has filed a slew of civil cases against Diddy. She scoffs at his first news conference, saying he was ambulance chasing by putting a 1-800 number behind the podium in an attempt to recruit clients.

Harvey asks her why Hollywood has been so incredibly silent when it comes to Diddy, and she was locked and loaded, saying Buzbee made it clear he was going to leverage Diddy to get other celebs to open their wallets out of fear if they didn't, he'd file a public lawsuit and ruin them. She notes there's at least one lawsuit against Buzbee alleging extortion.

Check out the full podcast ... Teny makes it clear, Diddy and his legal team are fighting back with defamation lawsuits and they will keep coming when baseless allegations are publicized.