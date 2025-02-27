Alleged Diddy Sex Worker Wants to Cooperate With Feds in Criminal Case

The male sex worker who just sued Diddy for an alleged sexual assault during a "Freak Off" now wants to help federal prosecutors in the criminal case against the disgraced music mogul, TMZ has learned.

The man's attorneys, Eric M. Baum and Adriana Alcalde, tell TMZ ... "Our client is willing to cooperate with federal prosecutors in connection with the Diddy criminal case. It seems like this situation with our client is the pattern known as a 'Freak Off' described by the U.S. Attorney."

According to the lawsuit filed Wednesday by the "John Doe" escort, Diddy contacted the companion service the escort worked for in Florida -- and traveled to NYC to have sex with Diddy and his female companion in a room at the InterContinental Hotel.

During their sexual encounter, the trio allegedly engaged in behavior similar to what federal prosecutors describe as a "Freak Off" in Diddy's original indictment.

The escort says Diddy ordered him to give oral sex to the woman for hours while performing degrading sex acts on her. Our sources say the woman is a high-profile witness connected to the Diddy criminal case.

What's more, the escort says Diddy drugged him with a bottle of water and/or baby oil rubbed on his body, causing him to lose control of himself.

The escort says he went to the bathroom, but Diddy followed him inside and anally sodomized him. He says Diddy then said, "If I can get Pac hit, what the f*** do you think can happen to you?" which prompted him to keep his mouth shut.

Worth noting ... in the criminal indictment, there is no allegation Diddy ever assaulted or sodomized a male escort or drugged one with a water bottle or baby oil.

We're told Diddy wanted the sex worker to stay in the room for a long time, just like a "Freak Off," which the feds allege sometimes lasted for days.

Our sources also say the escort did not see Diddy record the sexual activity as is common in alleged "Freak Offs" -- although he didn't rule out that Diddy surreptitiously videotaped the session.

Diddy's legal team tells TMZ ... “No matter how many lawsuits are filed — especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims — it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”