Diddy Sued by Male Escort for Alleged Sexual Assault During 'Freak-Off'

Sean "Diddy" Combs is being sued yet again ... this time by a man who claims he was hired to engage in a "Freak-Off" of sorts with the disgraced music mogul and a female companion.

The sex worker, identified as a John Doe, also says Diddy threatened to harm him and made a reference to "Pac" -- the rap legend Tupac Shakur, who was fatally shot in Las Vegas in 1996.

John Doe says his nightmare began in 2012 when he met Diddy through a male-companion service he worked for in Florida.

He says he told Diddy he would travel to NYC to hook up with Diddy at the Intercontinental Hotel. When he entered the room, the man says he was met by Diddy and Diddy's female companion.

The escort says Diddy commanded him to give oral sex to the woman for hours while performing degrading sex acts on her -- similar to "Freak Offs" as defined by federal prosecutors in the criminal case against the Bad Boy Records CEO.

In addition, the escort says Diddy drugged him with a bottle of water and/or baby oil rubbed on his body, causing him to lose control of himself.

Play video content 9/16/24 TMZ.com

He says Diddy followed him into the bathroom and anally sodomized him. He says Diddy then said, "If I can get Pac hit, what the fuck do you think can happen to you?" The man claims he said he would keep his trap shut about the alleged sexual assault.

Diddy's legal team pooh-poohed the lawsuit, telling TMZ, "No matter how many lawsuits are filed -- especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims -- it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone -- man or woman, adult or minor."