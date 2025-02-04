Diddy Sued By 2 Women Who Claim They Were Raped at Trump NYC Hotel

A former bottle service attendant has just filed a lawsuit against Diddy, claiming she was raped by a club promoter at Diddy's direction ... and she says it went down at a Trump hotel.

The woman who filed suit anonymously as Jane Doe, claims in the late '90s, she attended an event hosted by Diddy at the Limelight nightclub in NYC. She says the club had 5 floors -- and the top 2 were reserved for sex parties.

She says nothing happened to her at Limelight, but she and a friend made their way to the Trump Hotel in Midtown. She claims she never wanted to go, but "Combs made it clear that they did not have a choice."

The woman says she and her friend were taken to a penthouse suite, along with Combs and several other men. She claims they were held hostage in the room, drugged and forced to participate in group sex. Among other things, she says Combs directed a club promoter to rape her while he watched.

A second lawsuit was just filed by another woman -- also a Jane Doe -- claiming she was sexually assaulted twice ... first by Diddy, and then by others at his command. It appears this is the friend of the first woman who filed suit today, because this Jane Doe also says she and a friend were at the Limelight and ended up at the Trump hotel. She claims while in the penthouse she was drugged and a security guard raped her as Diddy watched. She also mentions group sex.

Both lawsuits were filed by Tony Buzbee, who has filed numerous cases against Diddy, so it seems the 2 women were together during the alleged rapes.

As for the first woman, she also says in 1997 she went to a party at Combs' house in the Hamptons, after a friend told her she could earn $2,000 as a bottle service attendant. She claims she was drugged and raped by Combs' associates at Combs' direction. She also says she "recalls seeing Combs fully naked at one point and witnessing another man sodomizing him."