Diddy Hit With New Sexual Assault Lawsuit by Another Jane Doe

The accusations against Diddy keep stacking up -- he's now facing another sexual assault lawsuit by a Jane Doe who says she was underage when the alleged assault occurred.

In legal docs obtained by TMZ -- an unnamed woman has come forward and is suing Diddy and two John Does who she claims were with him.

The woman claims in 2000, when she was 16, she ran into Diddy and two men, who apparently worked for him, in an SUV after leaving a babysitting job in Manhattan. She says they offered her a ride home, and after much pressure from Diddy, she eventually agreed.

In the legal papers, she claims she got scared when they didn’t drop her off at home ... and Diddy allegedly gave her a drink to calm her down, which she says left her groggy.

She says they then took her to another location, where Diddy allegedly raped her. She claims she was later left in the lobby of the building where she lived.

She's suing for unspecified damages, claiming she's suffered ongoing financial damages, physical injury, pain, and serious emotional distress.

Diddy is currently locked up at MDC Brooklyn on charges like racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transporting people for prostitution. He’s denied all charges, with his trial scheduled for May.