Diddy Allegedly Made Employee Set Up Hotel Rooms With Sex Toys, Drugs, Alcohol

Diddy made one of his lackeys set up hotel rooms for intense sex romps called "Wild King Nights" ... complete with drugs, alcohol and sex toys ... at least according to a new lawsuit.

The Bad Boy Records founder is being sued for sexual battery, sexual harassment, sex trafficking and more by a man named Phillip Pines, who claims he worked for Diddy from 2019 to 2021 ... and says some of his job duties involved Diddy's alleged sexual habits.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Pines claims he had to set up hotel rooms Diddy used for orgies and drug binges ... and then clean up and try to leave no trace afterwards.

Pines claims Diddy would instruct him to prepare the rooms with red lights, ice buckets, alcohol, marijuana, honey packs for male libido, baby oil, astro glide, towels, illegal drugs and power banger sex machines.

He says Diddy referred to these alleged sex parties as "Wild King Nights" ... and claims they sometimes lasted for days, with multiple women involved.

In his suit, Pines says Diddy also made him clean up the mess too ... removing any evidence of drugs, condoms and sex toys ... plus cleaning up stains from bodily fluids, blood and urine.

Pines says he would often leave a big tip upon checkout to appease the housecleaning staffs at hotels ... in an effort to make sure none of the damage was reported.

In the suit, Pines says Diddy would test his loyalty by forcing him to have sex with women while Diddy watched ... and he says Diddy treated him "like an animal playing fetch in order to prove his loyalty."

Pines says Diddy made him work in close proximity to him when Diddy was infected with COVID in November 2020 ... and he says Diddy even had him go to Turks and Caicos for Diddy's birthday party, which included celeb guests.

He claims one of Diddy's famous partygoers became infected with COVID after the bash and the celeb asked Pines if anyone at the party had COVID ... but he says he was instructed to remain silent.