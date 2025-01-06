Nikki Glaser Blasted by Diddy Accusers' Attorneys for Golden Globes Jokes

Victims Don't Speak Up Because of Jokes Like Hers!!!

Nikki Glaser’s Diddy jokes at the 2025 Golden Globes aren’t getting any laughs from two lawyers representing several of the rapper’s accusers.

Attorney Ariel Mitchell -- who represents alleged Diddy rape victim Ashley Parham and other Diddy accusers -- blasted Nikki Glaser for making jokes at the expense of others. Mitchell tells TMZ she hopes Nikki herself has never been sexually assaulted or mocked for it.

Play video content CBS

Mitchell also pointed out that, as a woman, one would think Nikki would know better, saying that making light of this ugly situation is exactly why so many sexual assault victims never come forward and report their abuse.

Tyrone Blackburn, representing Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones and other Diddy accusers, echoes Ariel’s sentiments ... telling TMZ he’d expect a comedian of Nikki’s success to be skilled enough to find humor that doesn’t make light of drugging and rape.

ICYMI, Nikki didn’t hold back at the ceremony Sunday night, cracking several Diddy jokes, including one quip that the after-party wouldn’t be the same without the incarcerated rapper.

Diddy is currently behind bars at MDC Brooklyn on charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transporting people for prostitution. He’s denied all charges, with his trial set for May.